You can visit Ontario provincial parks for FREE on Friday

Planning your summer adventures? Make sure to mark Friday, July 15 in your calendar, as you’ll be able to visit Ontario provincial parks for free!

According to a spokesperson with the province, people will be able to access operating provincial parks for free on Friday in celebration of Healthy Parks, Healthy People.

Parks can fill up fast, especially on days with good weather, so book your day-use vehicle permit in advance.

If you miss out on the free day this July, don’t worry. You can always borrow a vehicle permit from some 200 participating libraries.

“Seasonal vehicle permit holders and those who have borrowed an Annual Daily Vehicle Permit from a participating library still need to reserve in advance at no extra cost. A seasonal vehicle permit on its own doesn’t guarantee a spot,” the spokesperson said.

Parks can fill up fast, so if you’re unable to book a vehicle day-use permit in advance, keep an eye out on the specific park’s social media. They’ll update how full the space is and post once it has reached capacity.