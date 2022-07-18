8 fantastic things to do in Toronto this week: July 18 to 24
With inflation and rising gas prices, everything is expensive nowadays so if you’re looking for things to do that won’t break the bank, make sure to check out some free and budget-friendly events this week.
Some of the free events include a festival taking place at Nathan Phillips Square and a screening of a documentary at Corktown Common.
If you’re in the mood for a sweet treat, why not confuse your taste buds by trying Ghost Chicken’s spicy ice cream?
And if you’re looking for a night out, there’s a circus in town, as well as a K-Pop party where you can dance to your favourite tunes.
Try a spicy ice-cream
What: Try the newest addition to Ghost Chicken’s menu: the Nashville Scoop, an unexpected combination of vanilla ice-cream, spicy Nashville syrup, and crispy chicken crumble. It’s a wild experience that’s definitely worth a try.
Time: Opens at 11:30 am
Where: 74 Ossington Avenue
Price: $4.49
Party to K-Pop music
What: Dance the night away during K-Pop Club Night at The Rec Room. Guests are encouraged to send in their requests here a week before the show and special guest DJ Yuka and Seolying will be playing some all-time favourites along with the hottest tracks.
When: July 23
Time: 9 pm to 2 am
Where: The Rec Room, 255 Bremner Boulevard
Price: From $24.60
Go to the circus
What: You’ll be in awe at the Royal Canadian International Circus where you’ll see high-flying acrobatics, clowning, aerials, and death-defying tricks. You’ll even get to see a human slinky as well as a human cannonball.
When: July 21 to 24
Time: Varies
Where: Woodbine Mall and Fantasy Fair, Parking Lot, 500 Rexdale Boulevard, Etobicoke
Price: General admission $35, VIP $40, $50
Watch a documentary for free
What: Bring a blanket or folding chairs and head to Corktown Common for a free screening of Soul Power, an award-winning documentary about “the greatest music festival you have never seen.” The event is part of the Toronto Picture Show, which offers free entertainment all summer. Don’t worry about bringing your own snacks – each event includes concession stands with snacks and non-alcoholic drinks for sale.
When: July 21
Time: 7 pm
Where: Corktown Common, enter at Bayview Avenue and Mill Street
Price: Free/pay what you can
Go to a ballet
What: Anne of Green Gables – The Ballet is a “playful, colourful and evocative” ballet production of the LM Montgomery novel that has captured the imagination of generations. Watch it onstage at the St. Lawrence Centre for the Arts for a very limited time.
When: July 21 to 24
Time: Varies
Where: St. Lawrence Centre for the Arts, 27 Front Street East
Price: From $66
Watch a romantic comedy
What: Loved My Best Friend’s Wedding? Then watch it again on the silver screen at Paradise Theatre. The 1997 romantic comedy was directed by PJ Hogan (Muriel’s Wedding) and stars Julia Roberts, Dermot Mulroney, and Cameron Diaz. Buy tickets here.
When: July 18
Time: Doors open at 7:30 pm
Where: Paradise Theatre, 1006c Bloor Street West
Price: General admission $16.14, balcony $22.13
Go to a festival
What: Now in its fifth year, Taste of the Middle East is a colourful celebration of Arabic music, art, and heritage. Expect lots of food and games during this free event. Reserve your ticket here.
When: July 22 to 24
Time: Friday 6 pm to 1 pm, Saturday 12 pm to 11 pm, Sunday 12 pm to 8 pm
Where: Nathan Phillips Square, 100 Queen Street West
Price: Free ticketed event, raffle ticket $5
Go on an architectural tour
What: Wear comfy shoes and join “Capturing Mid-Century Toronto” a two-hour walking tour where you’ll get to take photos of modernist architecture around the city and learn about architects such as Uno Prii who designed around 250 buildings in Toronto.
When: July 20
Time: 6 pm to 7:30 pm
Where: Spadina Subway Station (Walmer Road exit)
Price: $21.73