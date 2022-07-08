10 Toronto ice cream shops you need to check out this summer

Summertime calls for good vibes and ice cream, duh! If you’re in search of a cold and delicious treat, check out these Toronto ice cream shops scattered across the city.
From plant-based to custard-based treats, there’s a ton of variety when it comes to ice cream options in Toronto so you’re sure to find a spot that suits your needs.
Enjoy the hot weather, head outdoors and grab a cone to cool off. Here are a few ice cream shops in Toronto you should check out:
Honey’s Ice Cream
View this post on Instagram
Address: 1448 Dundas Street West
Phone: 416-672-0479
Booyah Inc.
View this post on Instagram
Address: 16 Vaughan Road
Phone: 647-347-2001
The Big Chill
View this post on Instagram
Address: 566 College Street
Phone: 416-960-2455
Dutch Dreams
View this post on Instagram
Address: 36 Vaughan Road
Phone: 416-656-6959
Happy Sundae
View this post on Instagram
Address: 85 Portland Street
Butter Baker
View this post on Instagram
Address: 120 Dundas Street West
Phone: 416-971-8686
Death in Venice
View this post on Instagram
Address: 1418 Dundas Street West
iHalo Krunch
View this post on Instagram
Address: 831 Queen Street West
Phone: 647-505-3777
Address: Vaughan Mills — 1 Bass Pro Mills Drive, Vaughan
Address: 2114 Bloor Street West
Eva’s Original Chimneys
View this post on Instagram
Address: 454 Bloor Street West
Phone: 416-697-8884
Address: 53 Lakeshore Road East, Mississauga
Phone: 416-697-8884
Address: 100 City Centre Drive
Phone: 416-697-8884
RuRu Baked
View this post on Instagram
Address: 659 Lansdowne Avenue
With files from Adrian Zee & Kayla Gladysz