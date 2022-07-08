FoodDesserts

10 Toronto ice cream shops you need to check out this summer

Jul 8 2022, 3:26 pm
@thebillchill_to/Instagram | @booyahinc/Instagram

Summertime calls for good vibes and ice cream, duh! If you’re in search of a cold and delicious treat, check out these Toronto ice cream shops scattered across the city.

From plant-based to custard-based treats, there’s a ton of variety when it comes to ice cream options in Toronto so you’re sure to find a spot that suits your needs.

Enjoy the hot weather, head outdoors and grab a cone to cool off. Here are a few ice cream shops in Toronto you should check out:

Honey’s Ice Cream

 

A post shared by Honey’s (@honeys.icecream)

Address: 1448 Dundas Street West
Phone: 416-672-0479

Website | Instagram

Booyah Inc.

 

A post shared by Booyah Inc. (@booyahinc)

Address: 16 Vaughan Road
Phone: 647-347-2001

Website | Instagram

The Big Chill

 

A post shared by The Big Chill (@thebigchill_to)

Address: 566 College Street
Phone: 416-960-2455

Website | Instagram

Dutch Dreams

 

A post shared by Dutchdreams (@dutchdreams)

Address: 36 Vaughan Road
Phone: 416-656-6959

Website | Instagram

Happy Sundae

 

A post shared by HAPPY SUNDAE (@happysundae.ca)

Address: 85 Portland Street

Website | Instagram

Butter Baker

 

A post shared by Butter Baker (@butterbakerto)

Address: 120 Dundas Street West
Phone: 416-971-8686

Instagram | Website

Death in Venice

Address: 1418 Dundas Street West

Instagram

iHalo Krunch

 

A post shared by ihalo krunch (@ihalokrunch)

Address: 831 Queen Street West
Phone: 647-505-3777

Address: Vaughan Mills — 1 Bass Pro Mills Drive, Vaughan

Address: 2114 Bloor Street West 

Instagram

Eva’s Original Chimneys

Address: 454 Bloor Street West
Phone: 416-697-8884

Address: 53 Lakeshore Road East, Mississauga
Phone: 416-697-8884

Address: 100 City Centre Drive
Phone: 416-697-8884

Instagram | Website

RuRu Baked

 

A post shared by ruru baked (@rurubaked)

Address: 659 Lansdowne Avenue

Instagram | Website

With files from Adrian Zee & Kayla Gladysz

