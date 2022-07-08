10 Toronto ice cream shops you need to check out this summer

Summertime calls for good vibes and ice cream, duh! If you’re in search of a cold and delicious treat, check out these Toronto ice cream shops scattered across the city.

From plant-based to custard-based treats, there’s a ton of variety when it comes to ice cream options in Toronto so you’re sure to find a spot that suits your needs.

Enjoy the hot weather, head outdoors and grab a cone to cool off. Here are a few ice cream shops in Toronto you should check out:

Honey’s Ice Cream

Address: 1448 Dundas Street West

Phone: 416-672-0479

Website | Instagram

Booyah Inc.

Address: 16 Vaughan Road

Phone: 647-347-2001

Website | Instagram

The Big Chill

Address: 566 College Street

Phone: 416-960-2455

Website | Instagram

Address: 36 Vaughan Road

Phone: 416-656-6959

Website | Instagram

Address: 85 Portland Street

Website | Instagram

Butter Baker

Address: 120 Dundas Street West

Phone: 416-971-8686

Instagram | Website

Address: 1418 Dundas Street West

Instagram

Address: 831 Queen Street West

Phone: 647-505-3777

Address: Vaughan Mills — 1 Bass Pro Mills Drive, Vaughan

Address: 2114 Bloor Street West

Instagram

Address: 454 Bloor Street West

Phone: 416-697-8884

Address: 53 Lakeshore Road East, Mississauga

Phone: 416-697-8884

Address: 100 City Centre Drive

Phone: 416-697-8884

Instagram | Website

RuRu Baked

Address: 659 Lansdowne Avenue

Instagram | Website

With files from Adrian Zee & Kayla Gladysz