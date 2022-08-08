News

Fyre Fest 2.0?: Two music festivals in Ontario were "a disaster" this weekend

Natalia Buia
Natalia Buia
Aug 8 2022, 2:01 pm
This weekend was not a great one for celebrations.

First, the Montreal Pride Parade got cancelled last minute, and then two music festivals in Ontario – Boots and Hearts and Kingstonfest – experienced major issues that attendees can only compare to Fyre Fest.

The Boots and Hearts festival wrapped up its four-day event Sunday at Burl’s Creek in Oro-Medonte, Ontario. However, due to bad weather conditions, it had to temporarily evacuate the grounds.

An emergency alert was displayed next to the main stage, where Shania Twain was expected to perform.

boots and hearts festival emergency alert

The grounds reopened just before 9:30 pm, when the rain stopped, and Twain performed as planned.

But the abrupt evacuation did not sit well with festivalgoers.

“What would they have done if a tornado had come? Where would people who had flown in take cover?” someone tweeted.

It appears people were told to evacuate but not WHERE to evacuate once the heavy rain started.

Elsewhere, Kingstonfest – a Jamaican music festival – took place at Downsview Park in Toronto the same night.

Attendees were quick to call it a “complete disorganized disaster” on social media after artists performed with no sound, food and water ran out, and the gates were knocked down.

According to festivalgoers, several fights broke out and “everyone [started] running to avoid getting shot.”

Some called Kingstonfest even worse than Fyre Fest, the fraudulent luxury music festival that took media by storm back in 2017.


There were reports of other events gone awry in the city. Both Kultureland and JerkFest were deemed “a mess” all over social media.

If you stayed home all weekend, looks like you made a wise decision.

