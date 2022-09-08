9 fantastic things to do in Toronto this weekend: September 8 to 11

Whether it’s food, art, movies, or music, Toronto definitely loves its festivals and few are as big or as renowned as the Toronto International Film Festival, which kicks off this week with several critically acclaimed movies and an A-list guest list.

And what’s a day at the races at the Greenwood Stakes without the fashion? Last, but certainly not least, when it comes to food, Taste of the Kingsway is back along with Asialicious.

What: It’s all about the glitz and glamour and, of course, the movies during the Toronto International Film Festival. Hoping to catch a glimpse of your favourite star? Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Viola Davis, Michelle Yeoh, Daniel Craig, and Lee Jung-Jae are just some of the celebs set to make an appearance. Check out the lineup of movies coming to TIFF.

When: September 8 to 18

Where: Various locations

What: Speaking of glamour, grab your fascinator and flaunt your fabulous fashion sense at the Greenwood Stakes where you can win cash prizes for being the best-dressed person at the event. It’s an action-packed day filled with food, art, and so much more.

When: September 10

Time: Gates open at noon

Where: Woodbine Racecourse — 555 Rexdale Boulevard, Etobicoke

Price: Check here for tickets

What: Welcome to the Hotel California! Sing along to hits like “Take it Easy” and “Desperado” as Eagles take over the stage to perform their entire Hotel California album for two nights at Scotiabank Arena.

When: September 9 to 10

Time: 8 pm

Where: Scotiabank Arena — 40 Bay Street

Price: From $125.25

What: Celebrate Toronto is back and set to transform Nathan Phillips Square into a huge party with a beer garden and live music. Shop at the Toronto Made Market, which will feature over 100 businesses and artisans. Then check out the food trucks serving a variety of sweet and savoury treats. Learn about the history of the city with 10-minute walks offered every hour by Toronto Past.

When: September 10 to 11

Time: Noon to 8 pm

Where: Nathan Phillips Square, 100 Queen Street West

What: Over two weeks, explore various Asian restaurants across the city during Asialicious. With over 100 participating restaurants, you’ll be spoilt for choice. Options include fast-food joints, bubble tea, cafes, and food-court favourites.

When: September 10 to 25

Where: Various locations

What: And you thought the season of music festivals was over. For the first time ever, Rolling Loud makes its way to Toronto for three days of hip-hop performances by artists like Future, Migos, Rae Sremmurd, Dave, and Toronto’s Nav.

When: September 9 to 11

Time: Doors open at 3 pm

Where: Ontario Place — 955 Lake Shore Boulevard West

Price: From $399. Check here for tickets

What: The Full Moon Mid-Autumn Festival is back for its second year with lanterns, moon cakes, music by DJs like Yuka K, and a massive party at Grand Bizarre.

When: September 10

Time: 6 pm to 2 am

Where: Grand Bizarre — 15 Saskatchewan Road

Price: $33.90. Buy tickets here

What: Taste of the Kingsway returns after two years with various performances and a delicious array of international cuisine. Hang out with a cold one at the licensed patio and enjoy family-friendly activities.

When: September 9 to 11

Time: Friday, 6 to 10 pm; Saturday, 10 am to 10 pm; Sunday, 10 am to 7 pm

Where: Bloor Street West & Royal York (Prince Edward Street to Montgomery Street)

What: From ceramics to mixed media, you can buy all kinds of artwork at the Cabbagetown Art & Crafts event, now in its 33rd year. You can even shop for jewellery, knits, and unique handmade items.

When: September 9 to 11

Time: Friday, 1 to 6 pm; Saturday and Sunday, 10 am to 6 pm

Where: 375 Sumach Street

Price: Free admission