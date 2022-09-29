It’s another action-packed weekend in Toronto.

Kick back and relax with a cold one (or several) during Oktoberfest, but if sake is more your thing, there’s a sake festival that you certainly can’t miss.

And, of course, wear comfy shoes, grab some coffee and check out amazing art around the city all night during Nuit Blanche.

What: Nuit Blanche is back to transform the entire city into an art gallery. From 7 pm to 7 am, explore the city and check out over 170 works of contemporary art for free. This year’s theme is “The Space Between Us,” which “invites artists to build bridges between cultures, communities and the environment, transforming the city with stories about their connection to place.”

When: October 1

Time: 7 pm to 7 am

Where: Multiple locations. Check here for details

Price: Free

What: Toronto is celebrating with a captivating, eye-popping experiential art exhibition. Have your mind expanded and perspective changed with this enlightening trip through the long, strange history of psychedelic substances, from their origins in indigenous healing rituals to their current applications in Western clinical therapy.

When: Starting September 30

Time: 12 pm to 9 pm

Where: 1572 Bloor Street West, Toronto

Price: Standard tickets $30 (off-peak hours) – $35 (peak hours), children (ages 3-12) $25, infants (two and under) free

What: Toronto Oktoberfest is back! With a Bavarian Cabaret show, traditional Bavarian dances, and live music, it’s sure to be another memorable celebration. Order schnitzel and, of course, beer. Dust off your lederhosen and get there early – the first 500 people per session will receive a free glass stein.

When: September 30 to October 1

Time: Friday 5:30 pm to 11:30 pm, Saturday 12:30 pm to 4:30 pm

What: Kampai Toronto – Festival of Sake 2022 is finally back after two years. Now in its 10th year, the event brings together experts, sommeliers, sake brewers, and restaurateurs to taste a wide selection of sakes that aren’t easily accessible to the public. The event will showcase 200 sakes from 50 breweries from Japan and around the world.

When: October 1

Time: 5:30 pm to 9:30 pm

Where: Japanese Canadian Cultural Center, 6 Garamond Court

Price: From $32.84. Buy tickets here

What: Halloween Haunt returns to Canada’s Wonderland with “unforgettable thrills and unspeakable horror.” Expect hundreds of monsters, terrifying mazes, scary street performers, live music, night rides, and live shows. It’s bound to be a spooktacular time.

When: September 30 to October 2

Time: Friday, 7 pm to 12 am, Saturday 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Canada’s Wonderland, 1 Canada’s Wonderland Drive, Vaughan

Price: $44.99

What: Share any unwanted reusable items during Second Hand Sunday. Leave the item on your property next to the sidewalk for your neighbours “to take for free.” Who knows? You might even find something from the sidewalk that you’ve always been looking for. Check here for more information.

When: October 2

Time: Until 5 pm

What: The AFRI-Car Food Festival has it all, from arts and crafts, dance workshops, fashion parades, activities, and, of course, food. The free event in Mississauga “aims to revitalize African/Caribbean culture.”

When: October 1

Time: 12 pm to 12 am

Where: Celebration Square, 300 City Centre Drive, Mississauga

Price: Free

What: If you’ve never had Brazilian-style hotdogs, you’re in for a treat. Krazy Dog is serving delicious options (beef, chicken, or vegetarian) on Italian buns. Try the loaded Lobotomy (caramelized onions, mashed potatoes, sauteed peppers, bacon) or the fiery Spicy Hazard (Tabasco Sriracha, jalapenos, and crushed chillies).

Where: 20 Lockport Avenue, Etobicoke