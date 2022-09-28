Torontonians can score FREE stuff this weekend during Secondhand Sunday

If you’ve got any unwanted, reusable items laying around that you’ve been dying to find a new home for, then we’ve got good news for you.

Toronto’s bi-annual community reuse event, Secondhand Sunday, is taking place Sunday, October 2.

“The primary goal of Secondhand Sunday is to reduce our collective eco-footprint and help divert waste from landfill,” the press release reads. The event also aims to connect local charities and non-profits with items that they may need.

All you need to do is simply leave the items you’ve chosen outside your property, whether it’s on the curb or the sidewalk, for neighbours and locals to take for FREE.

Similarly, you’re able to go and collect items from your neighbours if you would like to return the favour.

Secondhand items are to be placed outside of properties by 9 am on Sunday, with locals having the opportunity to claim items until 5 pm that day.

Any remaining items past that time can be taken to secondhand shops or charities.

It is advised that no hazardous, illegal, or non-reusable items are to be included. Additionally, be sure to keep sidewalks and fire hydrants clear, and obey traffic laws at all times. Just keep an eye out for infractions or problem areas to ensure people aren’t just dumping garbage outside of properties.

Sunday is the perfect opportunity to take a walk through your neighbourhood, meet local participants, and be a part of a wonderful initiative.

If you can, take photos of items you see, and share them on social media by using the handle #secondhandsundayTO. Be sure to include the street name and neighbourhood, so people know where to find them.

Happy hunting!