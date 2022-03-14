8 Things to do in Toronto this week: March 14 to 20

There’s no getting bored this week. From the return of Sleeping Beauty to the opening of a new immersive exhibit, there’s a lot to do in Toronto in the next few days. Call your friends for a mid-week ping-pong session or get into character and get ready to meet celebrities at Toronto Comicon.

What: Sci, horror, anime, and gaming fans unite at this three-day event with attractions like Sailor Moon Sunday and Artist Alley, where you can find all sorts of artwork and merchandise. Meet your favourite comic creators, voice actors, and celebrities like John Cusack and Tim Rose.

When: March 18 to 20

Time: Friday and Saturday 10:00 am to 7:00 pm, Sunday 10:00 am to 5:00 pm

Where: Metro Toronto Convention Centre, 222 Bremner Boulevard

Price: Single day pass $25 to $30, three-day pass $60

What: ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ actor/comedian Ronny Chieng will be at Toronto’s Massey Hall for one night only during his “The Hope You Get Rich Tour.” Chieng is a correspondent at The Daily Show with Trevor Noah and starred in Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Check here for ticket information.

When: March 19

Time: 7:00 pm

Where: Massey Hall, 178 Victoria Street

Price: From $59.30

What: Learn what goes into creating miniature scenes during Little Canada’s “Your Little Scene” workshop. Use a variety of nature-themed materials and construct tiny scenes that you can take home in a clear plexiglass. Get 15 percent off at “Little Me” and add a teeny tiny version of yourself to your creation.

When: March 14 to 18

Time: 12:30 pm to 2:00 pm

Where: 10 Dundas Street East

Price: Adults (13 to 64) $54, seniors (64 and above) and students $50, children (four to 12) $44

What: Learn about the famous Ukrainian poet, writer, artist, and political figure during the Immersive Shevchenko: Soul of Ukraine. Created by Ukrainian Studio RocknLight and First Theatrical Charitable Foundation, the exhibit encapsulates the soul of Ukraine and illustrates the lives and struggles of everyday people. Proceeds go to charities aiding the people of Ukraine.

When: From March 15

Time: Varies

Where: Lighthouse Immersive, 1 Yonge Street

Price: From $35

What: This season, choreographer Rudolf Nureyev’s The Sleeping Beauty celebrates its 50th season. Expect stunning costumes and a dazzling performance set to music by composer Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky.

When: March 18 to 27

Time: Varies

Where: Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts, 145 Queen Street West

Price: From $20

What: Get ready for your next outdoor adventure at the Toronto Sportsmen’s Show in Mississauga, where you can expect presentations, new products, and special features showcasing the latest products and equipment.

When: March 17 to 20

Time: Thursday and Friday, 10:00 am to 7:00 pm; Saturday, 9:00 am to 7:00 pm; Sunday 10:00 am to 5:00 pm

Where: The International Centre, 6900 Airport Road, Mississauga

Price: Adults $20, youth (13 to 17) $13, seniors $15, children under 12 enter for free

What: Korean alternative hip-hop group Epik High will be performing at History Toronto. The first Korean act to perform at Coachella, the group is made up of Mithra Jin, DJ Tukutz, and Tablo, who grew up in Vancouver.

When: March 16

Time: 8:00 pm, doors open at 7:00 pm

Where: History Toronto, 1663 Queen Street East

Price: $86.45

What: Who’s the ping-pong champion? Challenge your buddies to a ping-pong game (or several) at SPIN. While you’re there, order from the Tacos and Not Tacos menu and try cocktails such as First Serve (vodka, cucumber, coconut, ginger beer) and King Pong (rum, calvados, sugar, cinnamon).

Time: Wednesday and Thursday 5:00 pm to 12:00 am, Friday to Saturday 5:00 pm to 2:00 am, closed Monday and Tuesday

Where: 461 King Street West (between Portland and Spadina)

Price: $54/hour per table