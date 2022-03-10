A stunning floral art trail will "bloom" in Toronto just in time for Mother's Day

A series of flower-powered installations will “bloom” in Toronto this spring to celebrate remarkable women from around the world.

Fleurs de Villes FEMME will bring a pop of bright colours and joy to Bloor-Yorkville from May 4 to 8. The extraordinary activation creates a “self-guided floral trail” that decorates the neighbourhood with signature floral mannequins and unique pop-up displays.

According to Fleurs de Villes co-founder Karen Marshall, FEMME is dedicated to celebrating culturally, politically, and historically significant women.

“Fleurs de Villes has always championed women from all walks of life, and we’re delighted to bring Fleurs de Villes FEMMES to Toronto for its Canadian debut as we celebrate remarkable women around the world,” said Marshall in a release. “The Bloor-Yorkville neighbourhood sets the perfect stage to showcase the world-class floral talent of Toronto, and we look forward to creating stunning displays for Fleurs de Villes FEMMES alongside the top local florists in the city.”

FEMME will be stopping in nine cities around the world, including Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver. The floral series is currently delighting visitors in Miami, FL.

Highlights of Fleurs de Villes FEMMES include tributes to the founder of the art of Kabuki, Izumo no Okoni; the groundbreaking monarch, Queen Anne; and iconic artists like Emily Carr and Buffy Sainte-Marie.

The free, all-ages event invites visitors to discover these trailblazing women through interactive displays on the floral sculptures. A fresh flower market will also be open at multiple locations throughout Bloor-Yorkville on May 7.

“Just in time for Mother’s Day, Fleurs de Villes FEMMES creates a unique event for the neighbourhood to enjoy, and it’s a great opportunity for our local businesses to showcase floral installations for the community,” said Briar de Lange, executive director of the Bloor-Yorkville BIA, in a release. “As a neighbourhood widely recognized for the very best fashion, food, wellness and culture, Bloor-Yorkville is thrilled to welcome back Fleurs de Villes to the neighbourhood and to host our first edition of Fleurs de Villes FEMMES.”

The exact locations of the Fleurs de Villes FEMMES displays will be announced closer to the event. For now, save the dates and be ready to fill your Instagram feed with beautiful photos.