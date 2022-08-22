8 fantastic things to do in Toronto this week: August 22 to 28
It might be a gloomy start to the week but there’s so much going on in Toronto to keep you busy until the weekend. First up is a wrestling show that’s finally back after three years, followed by a performance by comedian Bill Burr.
There are also a bunch of free events happening this week such as a street dance competition and a fashion show at Yonge-Dundas Square. As for food, it’s worth the trek to Downsview Park for the Halal Ribfest and you’ll want to check out all the delicious street food at the upcoming Toronto Korean Festival.
Go to a wrestling show
View this post on Instagram
What: Wrestling fans won’t want to miss out on the action as WWE Monday Night RAW returns to Scotiabank Arena after three years. Bianca Belair, Edge, and Money in the Bank briefcase holder Theory are just some of the champions and superstars who’ll be competing in the show.
When: August 22
Time: 7:30 pm
Where: Scotiabank Arena, 40 Bay Street
Price: From $58.25. Buy tickets here
Go to a comedy show
View this post on Instagram
What: Expect lots of laughs and witty observations during Bill Burr’s upcoming Toronto show as part of his “Slight Return” tour. Catch the Grammy-winning comedian at Scotiabank Arena.
When: August 23 to 24
Time: 8 pm
Where: Scotiabank Arena, 40 Bay Street
Price: Check here for tickets
Go to a Taylor Swift tribute concert
View this post on Instagram
What: Dreading a long week ahead? Shake it off during “Candlelight: A Tribute to Taylor Swift.” Swifties won’t want to miss out on the chance to listen to the Listeso String Quartet perform popular songs like “Wildest Dreams,” “Blank Space,” and “Lover” in a beautiful, candle-lit setting.
When: August 23
Time: 6:30 pm and 8:45 pm
Where: The Great Hall, 1087 Queen Street West
Price: From $30 to $60. Buy tickets here
See Kehlani onstage
View this post on Instagram
What: Kehlani brings her “Blue Water Road Trip” tour to Toronto and the singer-songwriter will be performing this Wednesday at the Budweiser Stage. She’s known for songs like “Nights Like This” and “Gangsta.”
When: August 24
Time: 7 pm
Where: Budweiser Stage,
Price: From $59.50
Attend a fashion show
View this post on Instagram
What: African Fashion Week Toronto (AFWT) is celebrating the best of African style in Toronto with week-long events until August 28. Events include a model workshop, parties, and virtual features. Check out the stunning creations at the ROM and during a showcase this Friday at 3 pm at Yonge-Dundas Square.
When: Until August 28
Time: Varies
Where: Multiple locations. Check here for details
Price: Free admission at Yonge-Dundas Square. For other events, check here for tickets
Go to a dance competition
View this post on Instagram
What: Red Bull Dance Your Style is a global street dance competition and it’s back for its 2022 season. The event brings together some of the best dancers from around the world. Winners from Toronto’s National Final will get to compete at the final on December 10 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
When: August 26
Time: 7 pm, doors open at 6 pm
Where: The Bentway, 250 Fort York Boulevard
Price: Free admission
Go to a halal festival
View this post on Instagram
What: Try some of the best halal food options in the city during the Halal Ribfest, Canada’s largest barbeque and food truck festival. It’s not just halal food though. There’s also a car/bike meet showcasing exotic supercars and bikes.
When: August 26 to 28
Time: Friday 5 pm to 11 pm, Saturday 11 am to 11 pm, Sunday 11 am to 11 pm
Where: Downsview Park Festival Terrace, 35 Carl Hall Road
Price: $11 entrance fee
Try delicious Korean street food
View this post on Instagram
What: Toronto Korean Festival has grown since its inception in 2001. Expect amazing street food, shopping, a BTS merch and photo booth, live performances, a hanbok pavilion where you get to try on traditional costumes for free, and games like Red Light, Green Light from Squid Games but probably a lot less terrifying.
When: August 26 to 28
Time: Varies. Check here for the full schedule
Where: Mel Lastman Square, 5100 Yonge Street
Price: Free admission