LAW CAREER COACHING: Entrepreneurship, Social Justice, and Personal Pathways in Law with Canadian Lawyer Zoë Paliare

If you’re going stir crazy at home after a month of restrictions, there are plenty of events in Toronto this weekend that will get you up and off the couch.

Ontario reopened on Monday, loosening restrictions at restaurants, recreational fitness facilities, and sporting and concert events.

Bundle up; you’re going out this weekend.

Here are a few things to do in Toronto this weekend:

Celebrate Black History Month with some spoken word

Harbourfront Centre celebrates Black History Month with dance, music, workshops, and literary events. On Saturday, catch spoken word performances by Canadian artists Kelisha Daley, Shahaddah Jack and Martin Gomes at “Speaking Poetry from the Ashes.”

If you’re looking for more ways to celebrate Black History Month, check out our full list of events.

When: Saturday, February 5

Where: Harbourfront Centre

Catch a comedy show

It’s been a stressful couple of years, so if you need a good laugh, Lost in the Sauce Comedy has got you covered this weekend. Enjoy some stand-up from comics featured on Just For Laughs, JFL Toronto, CBC Comedy and more.

When: Saturday, February 5

Where: The Comedy Lab, 298 Brunswick Avenue, Toronto

Brighten your Lunar New Year at a lantern exhibit

Stop by Dragon City Mall in Chinatown to get some shots of the Yue Moon Lantern Exhibition “完滿: Tiger With Wings 如 虎添翼.”

The exhibit features artwork from people in the community. A closer look reveals that the panels on each lantern are decorated with art representing the Year of the Tiger and traditional New Year’s foods.

When: Until February 28

Where: Dragon City Mall’s side door at 519 Dundas Street West

Assemble with Marvel’s Avengers

Since we won’t have new Marvel content for a couple of months, why not experience the universe in real life at Marvel Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. The Experience at Yorkdale mall.

The immersive experience will have you feeling like your really part of the Avengers.

When: Until February 27

Where: Yorkdale Shopping Centre

Load up on poutine

La Poutine Week 2022 is well underway. Warm-up from the cold with a nice hot bowl of fries, cheese and gravy.

Check out the complete list of participants here.

When: Until February 14

Where: Various restaurants in Toronto