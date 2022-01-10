7 things to do in Toronto this week: January 10 to 16

It’s the second week of January and though it’s brisk in Toronto, there are a few things to do outdoors that’ll keep you entertained.
Ontario is under more restrictions until January 26, limiting entertainment and indoor events.
Embrace the cold and make sure to bundle up when heading outside. Stay home if you’re not feeling the best.
Here are some ideas to keep in mind for the week:
Skate laps at Toronto’s Bentway Trail
No skates? No problem! Skate rentals are available every day and are free every Thursday from 5 pm to 9 pm. There will also be free skate lessons on Tuesdays from 6 pm to 7 pm for those aged 12 and up starting January 11.
When: Weekdays from 5 pm to 9 pm until February 21
Where: Bentway Trail – 250 Fort York Boulevard
Dine outdoors at the GoldInn Stackt market
Enjoy a five-course meal at the GoldInn by Ration Food Lab. It’s an outdoor pop-up experience for $88 a person, offering a curated dining experience on the bottom floor designed by Ration Food Lab and mouthwatering cocktails by St-Rémy.
When: Thursday and Friday from 6 pm to 8 pm, and 8:30 pm to 10:30 pm, Saturday from 4 pm to 6 pm, 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm, and 9 pm to 11 pm.
Where: Stackt Market – 28 Bathurst Street
Be one with nature and go out for a skate
Toronto is home to many outdoor rinks, but none are quite as gorgeous as this open-air tree-lined skating trail. Just over two hours outside of the city, Arrowhead Provincial Park turns into a winter wonderland each year with a 1.3 km ice trail through the forest. After mild weather and much waiting, it’s officially been cold enough for the skating trail to open!
When: This winter
Where: Arrowhead Provincial Park
Enjoy a public art installation on the TTC
Intersections, a public art installation led by Anthony Gebrehiwot and Scarborough Arts and features the work of “six emerging youth artists that were mentored to explore and document the ways in which our regional and geographical locations interact with our social memory,” according to the city. For this project, “an intersection is a metaphor for the ways in which our geography (in this case Scarborough) and our social identity cross paths. The intersection functions as a thematic framework for each photographer to explore, express and represent in their own unique voice.”
Skate on this rooftop patio rink
Sky Skate is back this year at The Porch rooftop patio in Toronto with an improved experience. Something about skating under the moonlight and enjoying the breathtaking view of the CN Tower sounds magical. This one-of-a-kind experience will provide family fun events during the day, rooftop date nights, and parties at night.
When: Monday to Thursday from 3 pm to 10 pm, Friday from 3 pm to 12 am, Saturday from 12 pm to 12 am, and Sunday from 12 pm to 10 pm
Where: The Porch rooftop – 250 Adelaide Street West
Engage in an online art exhibition
Winter Emerging Artist Exhibition is an online gallery that features over 30 artists. The gallery is curated online by director Phil Anderson and includes photography, video, painting, sculpture, mixed media and more.
When: Until January 22
Where: Online
Check out Carlo’s Bake Shop
Carlo’s Bake Shop has finally opened its first Canadian storefront, and it brings all the “Cake Boss” favourites north of the border. The world-famous bakery welcomed guests to its new location in Port Credit earlier this week. The shop is located at 167 Lakeshore Road West, just a short drive from the Port Credit GO station.
When: Every day from 9 am to 9 pm
Where: 167 Lakeshore Road West