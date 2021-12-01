Free skating trail reopening under the Gardiner this month

The Bentway Skate Trail is opening back up in Toronto this season and will be welcoming the public for special events and lessons later this month.

Sharpen those skates and get ready to hit the ice because the Bentway Skate Trail will open for the skating season on December 18.

No skates? No problem! Skate rentals are available every day and are free every Thursday from 5 pm to 9 pm.

There will also be free skate lessons on Tuesdays from 6 pm to 7 pm for those aged 12 and up starting January 11.

Along with lessons, they will be serving drinks to warm you up and have special events throughout the next few weeks.

The Bentway will be open from 12 pm to 9 pm every day from December 18 to January 3, and from 5 pm to 9 pm on weekdays after the holiday season from January 4 to February 21.