As restaurants, museums, zoos, and other recreational venues close and tighten capacity limits, Torontonians who love going out and trying new things are left with fewer choices.

While we know restrictions maintain our safety, they can definitely be a bummer. Luckily, not all hope is lost. There are still a bunch of things to do in Toronto, and you can explore them without compromising on fun or violating COVID-19 restrictions:

If you can’t get enough of Toronto’s wintery charm, head on over to Snow Magic Drive-Thru to see gorgeous illuminated art projections, fire effects, and glowing light tunnels, all from the comfort and safety of your car! There are also crystal caves, mythical wonderland creatures, and a forest of light.

Where: Ontario Place, East Island, 955 Lake Shore Blvd W, Toronto, ON

When: 5-9 pm, from now until January 17

Tickets: $45-$65, available here

If the weather’s never too cold for a beer in your book, Toronto’s Stackt Market is the place to be. Order a pint or a pitcher of delicious beer at the Belgian Moon Brewery, and pair it up with a mouthwatering chicken sandwich from JoyBird. They combine Taiwanese flavours with Southern fried chicken to make a pretty bomb combo.

When: 12 pm – 9 pm on Sundays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays

12 pm – 11 pm on Thursdays, Friday, and Saturdays (closed Mondays)

Where: 28 Bathurst Street

Toronto is home to many outdoor rinks, but none are quite as gorgeous as this open-air tree-lined skating trail. Just over two hours outside of the city, Arrowhead Provincial Park turns into a winter wonderland each year with a 1.3 km ice trail through the forest. After mild weather and much waiting, it’s officially been cold enough for the skating trail to open!

When: This winter

Where: Arrowhead Provincial Park

This fancy Queen Street restaurant has dishes to die for and a cozy heated patio, so you can dine safely in line with the new provincial COVID-19 restrictions without freezing off your fingers. Their seafood is a major hit, and you can grab a glass of red or white to enjoy with every bite of your meal.

When: Monday-Saturday 5 pm–10 pm (closed on Sundays)

Where: 1146 Queen Street East

Call for reservations: 416-546-1055

If you didn’t get to taste it the first time around, this is your chance: after serving up a bunch of festive holiday drinks, Starbucks is bringing back its Pistachio Latte! The latte has notes of brown butter, some espresso to wake you up, all in a comforting cup of steamed milk.

When: Location-dependent opening hours

Where: All Starbucks locations

Farside Bar will fill pretty much anything with beer for you tonight. In an Instagram post, Farside announced that they’d cut customers a good deal on draft if they bring a container — and it can be anything. People have already brought some wild container choices to the bar like Dutch ovens, laundry detergent jugs, milk cartons, and even litter boxes (???). So be adventurous and get your fill.

When: 6 pm – 9 pm, Friday

Where: 600 Gerrard Street East

Toronto’s iconic St. Lawrence Market is operating as usual, and you can find farm-fresh veggies, Ontario-grown fruits, top-class meats, cheeses, and grains while you take a stroll. Why not pick up some fresh ingredients and make a restaurant-quality dinner in the comfort of your home? All while supporting local farmers and small businesses owners, too!

When: 5 am – 4 pm every Saturday, 9 am – 5 pm on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday

(Closed on Sunday and Monday)

Where: 93 Front Street East

If you prefer to stay at home, might we recommend literally hundreds of local restaurants that do their own delivery? The choices are nearly endless, and you get to support a local business. We’re sure your favourite comfort food is on the list.

With files from Brooke Taylor