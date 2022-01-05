Ontario's restaurants, bars now operating under new indoor dining restrictions

Ontario is under a new set of restrictions for the next three weeks, putting a pause on indoor dining as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the province.

On Monday morning, Premier Doug Ford announced sweeping measures for Ontarians. In accordance with new measures, restaurants, bars, and other food or drink establishments must abide by the new rules set in place.

That means indoor dining is a no-go, and restaurants are only allowed to offer takeout and delivery, as well as drive-through if possible.

Outdoor patios will be allowed to operate with no more than 10 people per table, patrons seated at all times, and no dancing or singing. There are also limited hours for the sale, service and consumption of liquor.

The same day the announcement was made, restaurants Canada issued a statement calling out the provincial government for their lack of support towards the food industry and that restaurants are not the problem.

You might also like: Toronto restaurant capping menu pricing to $20.22 for January

Toronto's Bar Reyna temporarily closes amid new indoor dining rules

Industry group says new set of COVID-19 rules will "irreparably harm" Ontario restaurants

“Once again, Ontario makes a move that will irreparably harm our industry without any consultation. The foodservice industry continues to bear the brunt of the restrictions and pay the cost of fighting this pandemic, despite having done everything they have been asked,” read the statement.

In addition to these requirements, restrictions around social gatherings, theatres, and schools were announced, among other things.

For a full overview of the restrictions, head here.