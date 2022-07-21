Noah Kahan announces Stick Season tour with a show in Toronto

That’s right, Toronto, get ready for a visit from the famous folk-infused pop singer Noah Kahan, who’s making his way up for a show at History on November 1 that you won’t want to miss.

Heading out on his Stick Season tour following the release of his single by the same name, Kahan’s loyal “busyheads” (what his fans are known as), are sure to be stoked for the artist’s upcoming on-stage appearance.

The Vermont-native singer-songwriter first rose to fame in 2017, when his first single “Young Blood” drew the attention of indie-folk lovers across North America. Since then, Kahan has experienced five years of critical acclaim, global touring, and numerous collaborations with big names like Grammy-nominated Julia Michaels and highly-regarded producer Joel Little.

From small-town Vermont to becoming globally renowned, Kahan’s journey of personal growth — and self-deprecating humour and upbeat energy — has continued to filter over into his music over the years. Kahan has put out two studio albums, Busyhead (where the fandom name comes from, obviously), and I Was / I am — alongside a mid-pandemic EP Cape Elizabeth. These projects, in addition to his latest single “Stick Season,” have racked up over a billion streams.

“I wrote ‘Stick Season’ without knowing it would become, in my opinion, the most important song of my career,” says Kahan. “It allowed me to finally cross over into the style of songwriting that I have loved my entire life.” The song paints one of Kahan’s most illustrious lyrical pictures yet, conveying the relatable feelings of loneliness and love with striking verbal descriptions.

“I still want to be able to connect to folks in the way I do and value when I listen to music,” he says. “I hope listeners feel like there’s more to learn about me, just like I do when I listen to my favourite artists. I also hope they’re happy to stay along for the ride because I’ve been so grateful for them so far.”

Don’t miss your chance to immerse yourself in Noah Kahan’s in-depth folk music live at his show in Toronto on November 1.

When: Tuesday, November 1

Time: 7 pm

Where: History, 1663 Queen Street E, Toronto

Tickets: Starting at $36.75 — Available via Ticketmaster