8 classic CNE foods in Toronto we can't wait to devour
Mar 4 2022, 9:45 pm
With news of the CNE coming back to Toronto this summer, we can’t stop but think about all the food we’re about to munch on when the time comes.
Besides the fun events and rides galore, the CNE is known for its wild and out-of-this-world food creations.
Though the 2022 menu has yet to come out, we’re still excited to finally treat ourselves to the classics: funnel cakes, cotton candy, blooming onions, and so much more.
If you need a little reminder, here are eight classic CNE foods we can’t wait to devour.
Ice Cream Waffles
You’ll want to eat more and more and more.
Candy Apples
A literal classic.
BeaverTails
A Canadian staple!
Corn Dogs
You can’t go wrong with these.
Colossal Onion
Share with a friend, or don’t! We won’t judge you.
Tiny Tom Donuts
A must-buy!
Cotton Candy
It feels only right to eat some at CNE.
