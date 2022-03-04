FoodFood EventsFood News

8 classic CNE foods in Toronto we can't wait to devour

Mar 4 2022, 9:45 pm
@letsgototheex/Instagram

With news of the CNE coming back to Toronto this summer, we can’t stop but think about all the food we’re about to munch on when the time comes.

Besides the fun events and rides galore, the CNE is known for its wild and out-of-this-world food creations.

Though the 2022 menu has yet to come out, we’re still excited to finally treat ourselves to the classics: funnel cakes, cotton candy, blooming onions, and so much more.

If you need a little reminder, here are eight classic CNE foods we can’t wait to devour.

Ice Cream Waffles

You’ll want to eat more and more and more.

Candy Apples

A literal classic.

BeaverTails

A Canadian staple!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BeaverTails (@beavertails)

Corn Dogs

You can’t go wrong with these.

Colossal Onion

Share with a friend, or don’t! We won’t judge you.

Tiny Tom Donuts

A must-buy!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by TinyTomDonuts (@tinytomdonuts)

Cotton Candy

It feels only right to eat some at CNE.

