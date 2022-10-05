A Look Inside: Thermëa spa village Whitby (PHOTOS)

Ontario has a new destination for relaxation — Thermëa spa village will officially open its doors on October 6.

Initially announced in 2017, the highly anticipated Nordic spa is a wellness haven just over an hour’s drive from Toronto.

The sprawling space offers a restful escape from daily life through a curated selection of wellness experiences, including massages, facials, salt scrubs, and saunas, as well as the thermal experience itself.

“Our intention was to create an experience that offered both a moment of respect, and a sense of reinvigoration,” said Antoine Lagarec, Design Manager for Groupe Nordik.

“[Thermëa spa village is] a place where quiet mediation and social reconnection live side by side. Where all five senses and all four elements work together to forage a new connection between mind, body, and nature.”

With a capacity of 700 guests, there are 25 massage and treatment rooms, seven baths, six saunas, two steam rooms, and multiple rest areas throughout Thermëa. The village is connected by stone pathways that are geothermally heated during the colder months.

Loggä, the largest event sauna in Canada, is reminiscent of a log cabin and has a unique amphitheatre design. Fläm is a duo-energy driven sauna, while Kello runs off auto-infusion technology. The village’s water tower provides guests with a cold plunge experience.

Signature treatments include an underground Epsom salt flotation pool, called Källa, and Rhassoul, a “self-wellness experience” consisting of clay, steam, argan shells, and pink salt.

Post-soak, steam, or scrub, Thermëa offers three distinct dining options, courtesy of Chef James Piggott.

With panoramic views of the entire village, Biergarden features elevated pub food and a selection of local beers. Elevated farm-to-table fare and a sommelier-curated wine list can be found in Le Resto. The lounge offers perfectly crafted cocktails and small bites amid an array of seating areas and crackling fireplaces.

The menus change with the season but maintain a focus on local ingredients; the majority are sourced from within a 100-kilometre radius of the spa.

“It’s really important to us to lessen our carbon footprint in the world,” Piggott said. “We want the spa to continue on for our children, and we need to be good stewards of the planet for that to happen.”

Where: 4015 Cochrane Street, Whitby

Price: Thermal experience starts at $89, treatments, massages, and body care extra

Book: Online

Billed as a “wellness haven,” Thermëa promises an “escape from modernity” and the “opportunity to finally give life a moment’s rest.”