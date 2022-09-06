Ontario's massive Nordic spa village is finally opening next month (PHOTOS)

More than five years after its initial announcement, Ontario’s sprawling Nordic spa village finally has an opening date.

Thermëa spa village will begin welcoming guests on October 6, a spokesperson for the Whitby retreat confirmed to Daily Hive.

Originally called the Nordik Spa-Nature Whitby, the $20 million spa village was first announced in October 2017 with plans to open in 2019.

However, a construction delay pushed the opening to the following fall, and the pandemic delayed it to the spring of 2021. A 2022 opening date was announced in November.

Billed as a “wellness haven,” Thermëa promises an “escape from modernity” and the “opportunity to finally give life a moment’s rest.”

Beyond the thermal experience itself, the spa village will offer the “widest selection of experiences dedicated to the wellbeing of body and mind” in North America, including massages, facials, salt scrubs, and saunas.

There will be seven baths, six saunas, two steam rooms, and multiple rest areas. Signature treatments include an underground Epsom salt flotation pool, called Källa, and Rhassoul, a “self-wellness experience” consisting of clay, steam, argan shells, and pink salt.

Thermëa will also have three dining options: farm-to-table fare and a sommelier-curated wine list can be found in Le Resto, Biergarden features elevated pub fare and a selection of local beers, and Lounge offers perfectly crafted cocktails and small bites.

A hideaway for “those who dream of being somewhere else,” bookings for Thermëa spa village are now open.

Where: 4015 Cochrane Street, Whitby

Price: Thermal experience starts at $89, treatments, massages, and body care extra

Book: Online