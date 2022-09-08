FIKA's Union Station store is now open (PHOTOS)

FIKA’s new Union Station store is finally open.

Situated in the Bay Street Promenade, the flagship location brings FIKA’s elevated approach to cannabis to over 75,000 local residents and more than 300,000 daily commuters.

Marking a “significant milestone” in the global cannabis industry, the location is the first retail cannabis store in the world to open in a major transportation hub.

The storefront is the brand’s seventh in Toronto and 18th in Ontario.

“Shopping at FIKA is unlike any other cannabis store. Our uncompromising approach to service and design make the experience effortless and enjoyable for anyone – from the novice to the most seasoned cannabis shopper,” said Christopher Kane, chief operating officer at FIKA.

“It is an honour to have been selected to bring our vision and customer experience to Union Station and not one we take lightly. Union is not just Canada’s busiest building; it is a historical treasure and an architectural marvel. We’ve put every effort into creating an environment worthy of this iconic home.”

Designed by GH+A Design Studios, FIKA Union Station aims to create an “inviting and intuitive shopping experience.”

The resulting creation is a strong contender for the most stunning cannabis store in the city and the most calming space in Union Station.

Customers are drawn into the store by blue herringbone flooring and white oak slat walls.

The Flower Bar, which displays cannabis flowers in high definition under magnifying domes, is housed in a sweeping white oak bar that stretches the length of the store. Buds are organized left to right by strain type, and top to bottom by THC strength.

The Vape and Pre-Roll Bars present cartridges and pre-rolled joints out of their packaging in stunning indigo display cases. The Corten steel and white oak-heavy Tuck Shop offers an assortment of cannabis-infused chocolates, gummies, and cold beverages.

Unique to the Union Station store is the Express Bar, which features a curated selection of top-selling items. The concept is ideal for those in a rush, whether it be to catch a GO Train or a Raptors game.

“FIKA’s name and approach are inspired by the Swedish concept of ‘fika‘ – taking a pause in your busy day to connect with the people and things that bring you happiness,” said Paola Marques, a partner at GH+A Design Studios.

“We designed this new location to do exactly that: to invite shoppers to physically ‘take a breather’ in the middle of Canada’s busiest building.”

When: Friday to Wednesday, 9 am to 11 pm; Thursdays, noon to 11 pm