Eat and drink all day at this Toronto rooftop patio this summer (PHOTOS)

Nothing says summertime vibes like a rooftop patio overlooking the city skyline with a cocktail in hand. There’s a new rooftop patio in Toronto and it’s worth checking out.

The Roof at SOCO is located on the fourth floor of Delta Toronto and is now open for the summer season.

Whether you’re there for happy hour or for a night out, this relaxed and open space offers some of the best views — picture perfect.

Take a seat at one of the many high-top tables, order a pitcher of drinks, or get bottle service and lounge in a booth.

The drink menu also includes mimosa buckets to share amongst you and your friends and even beer buckets. There is also a list of signature cocktails to cool off this summer.

As for food, the menu offers roof favourites like grilled Spanish octopus, Miami ribs, bao sandwiches, oysters, seafood towers and so much more.

Dance the night away with tunes from their rooftop DJ into the late-night hours.

Reservations can be made online via OpenTable.

The Roof at SOCO

Address: 75 Lower Simcoe Street

Instagram