New Toronto art gallery is filled with spectacular local creations (PHOTOS)

A new gallery showcasing Toronto artists has opened in Little Italy and there are eye-catching creations for all types of art lovers.

The Local Gallery, the brainchild of creative brand and advertising agency The Local Collective, is located at 621 College Street in the historic neighbourhood. According to partner and curator Pepe Bratanov, the small, boutique gallery is going to become “the place” where people can find the most sought-after contemporary pop art by local artists.

“The Local Gallery is a place where you find something unexpected and less predictable and fresh perspectives,” said Bratanov to Daily Hive. “I think one of the best compliments we’ve received so far is ‘It’s all so very unusual.'”

Visitors to The Local Gallery can explore the variety of paintings, sculptures, prints and collectibles by the first roster of six Toronto-based artists, with a few more being added in the coming weeks.

There are gorgeous paintings such as Double Trouble by Adam Lancia, a giant sweet box of Nerds by Brent Andrew Doty, and the stunning Recognition by Morgan Booth.

Raptors fans will definitely relate to the Ball Is Life series by Peppy Colours, under the artistic name of Bratanov. Skateboarders will want to check out the intricately painted Interrupted Reception by Jeffery Laine. And those needing a little charge will want to check out the gorgeous Pink Lightning by Ziggo.

“Artists are the creative and cultural heartbeat of our city,” said Bratanov. “The more we all support and encourage the art scene in our city, the more we’ll harvest its cultural and emotional benefits. And of course, the local movement is not something new, but when it comes to supporting local, normally you think of buying local produce or locally made artisan products. Artists aren’t necessarily top of mind, and we hope to change that.

“To top it all off, there’s so much incredible talent in this city. We don’t really need to look elsewhere.”

There are even unique collectibles on display at the gallery, including a handcrafted wallet made from upcycled basketball panels and box gloves that look more at home on a pedestal than in the ring.

All artworks on display are for sale, ranging from enamel pins for $12 to sculptures for $8,500.

“The art is a major highlight. Not everyone can work in an environment where they’re surrounded by art all day. I consider it a blessing,” Bratanov said. “However, what I enjoy most about my work with The Local Gallery is the people. The new artists I get to meet, the friendly neighbours stopping by to say ‘hi,’ those who stop in to welcome us to the neighbourhood and of course those who come from all over to visit the gallery. All people with different interests and perspectives looking to escape the pandemic life for a moment and immerse themselves in fun, colourful art.

“We hope we can help inspire and grow the local art community. The more art galleries and creative initiatives we have in our city, the more the art community will continue to grow and spread. Art is contagious.”

The Local Gallery is open from Tuesday to Saturday from 12 to 6 pm, with visitor capacity capped at 50 percent to follow COVID-safety guidelines.

Address: 621 College St., Toronto

