The Toronto Christmas Market to reopen but with unexpected rebrand

The Toronto Christmas Market is set to reopen next month, but with a major rebrand.

The classic holiday festival has been renamed “The Distillery Winter Village” for the 2021 season, a spokesperson confirmed to Daily Hive.

The Winter Village will be a more “intimate, elevated event,” with “less of the festival feel” of past years.

With a greater focus on shopping and dining, the event will feature eight curated vendor cabins, 12 food vendor cabins, and a line-up of buskers, carolers, and other entertainment.

Santa and his elves can still be found amongst the cobblestone streets, spreading holiday cheer, and the massive, 50-foot Silver Fir tree will also be included in this year’s festivities.

Set to arrive in the Distillery District on November 1, the tree will be decorated with 60,000 twinkling lights, over 600 giant decorative ornaments, and two kilometres of garland before it’s lit on November 18.

“The Distillery Winter Village is an intimate, picture-perfect holiday experience,” the spokesperson said.

“Friends and family [can] gather to explore the rich history of The Distillery District, take in the timeless romance of the holidays, and enjoy a curated selection of Toronto’s finest craftspeople, local shops, restaurants and cafes.”

Tickets for the rebranded Toronto Christmas Market go on sale on November 1, with the festival running from November 18 to December 31.