You can get a Christmas tree at the Distillery Winter Village

Not sure where to get your Christmas tree this year? Look no further, you can order a tree through Forests Ontario and pick it up at the Distillery District Winter Village!

The process is simple enough, just check out Forests Ontario’s website, pick your tree or wreath through their holiday shop, and then check your email. You’ll get a confirmation email and in a day or two, you’ll get pick up instructions.

You’ll be able to pick up your very own tree, or wreath, near the Balzac’s Coffee on November 27. Forests Ontario will be at the location from 10 am to 3:30 pm. There will be designated parking for those who are there to pick up a tree so you won’t have to carry one through the streets of Toronto.

All profits from the tree sales will go to Forests Ontario, a not-for-profit focused on tree planting and forest education.