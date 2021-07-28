New glass floor part of $21 million upgrades coming to the CN Tower

Toronto’s most iconic landmark, the CN Tower, is about to get $21 million worth of upgrades, the Minister of Public Services and Procurement announced on Friday.

Canada Lands Company, the federal Crown corporation that owns and operates the CN Tower, plans to use the money to modernize the tower’s outdoor terrace level.

The enhancements include maximizing the tower’s year-round indoor viewing capacity, extending the indoor observation space, and creating a new uninterrupted glass floor. The 113-storey tall level will also gain new interactive video walls.

“Toronto’s vibrant tourism industry was hit hard by COVID-19,” Anita Anand, Minister of Public Services and Procurement. “Canada Lands’ investment of $21 million will provide visitors with a new experience to explore and discover at one of our country’s most beloved attractions, and give Toronto the boost it deserves.”

The redesigned space is expected to open next summer.

The upgrades announcement came just as the CN Tower reopened to visitors on Friday after more than nine months of suspended operations.

“I am absolutely delighted to invite guests back to the CN Tower,” said the CN Tower’s Chief Operating Officer, Peter George. “Whether it’s to celebrate a special milestone, experience the thrills from EdgeWalk, enjoy fine Canadian cuisine, or as a just-because excursion, the Tower is here to help elevate the occasion.”

“Our team has worked hard to ensure that every measure is in place to meet or exceed public health guidelines to provide a safe experience for all. Modernizing the Outdoor Terrace Level will take the Tower experience to the next level while enhancing accessibility for visitors to enjoy the space year-round.”