Before you run a last-minute errand for your Thanksgiving spread, you might want to take note of what’s open and closed in Toronto.

As always, banks, post offices, libraries, and government offices will all be closed. And we’d suggest checking a business’s hours of operation or calling ahead before heading out.

Here’s what’s open (and closed) in the city this Monday, October 10.

Public transit

TTC – all TTC routes will operate on their Sunday service schedules, but will start earlier, at approximately 6 am. Any routes that do not normally operate on Sundays will not operate on the holiday

GO – routes will operate on a Sunday schedule

The Beer Store and LCBO

The Beer Store and LCBO will be closed, but some LCBO Convenience Outlets may observe their regular hours of business on Thanksgiving Day.

Malls

Bayview Village – 2901 Bayview Avenue, closed but some restaurants will remain open

CF Fairview Mall – closed

CF Shops at Don Mills – closed

CF Toronto Eaton Centre – 220 Yonge Street, 11 am to 7 pm

Scarborough Town Centre – closed

Square One Shopping Centre – 100 City Centre Drive, 11 am to 6 pm

Toronto Premium Outlets – 13850 Steeles Avenue West, Halton Hills, 9:30 am to 7 pm

Yorkdale Shopping Centre – closed

Museums and attractions

AGO – 10:30 am to 4 pm

Royal Ontario Museum – 10 am to 5:30 pm



Canada’s Wonderland – closed

Toronto Zoo – open from 9:30 am

Supermarkets

Farm Boy – 207 Queens Quay West, 9 am to 7 pm; 777 Bay Street, 9 am to 7 pm

Fresh & Wild – 69 Spadina Avenue, open from 10 am

Galleria Supermarket – 7040 Yonge Street, Thornhill, 7 am to 12 am; 865 York Mills Road, 7 am to 10 pm; 351 Bloor Street West, 8 am to 10 pm

H-Mart – 338 Yonge Street, 9 am to 11 pm; 703 Yonge Street, 9 am to 11 pm

The Kitchen Table – 10 Queens Quay West, 7 am to 12 am; 155 Dupont Street, 7 am to 10 pm; 705 King Street West, 7 am to 12 am

Loblaws – 60 Carlton Street 7 am to 8 pm

Pusateri’s – 1539 Avenue Road, 7 am to 6 pm; 57 Yorkville Avenue, 8 am to 7 pm

Rabba Fine Foods – all GTA locations will remain open

Sobeys Urban Fresh High Park – 199 Roncesvalles Avenue, 7 am to 11 pm

Whole Foods – 87 Avenue Road, 7 am to 5 pm