Book it: Flair Airlines offering $69 flights from Toronto to Vancouver

Oct 4 2022, 8:06 pm
mffoto/Shutterstock

If you’ve been itching for a West Coast getaway, there’s no better time than now. 

Flair Airlines, one of Canada’s low-cost carriers, is offering one-way flights priced at just $69, taxes included.

The deal is available for flights in November until mid-December, just before the holiday season kicks in. Don’t worry, the airline says there will be plenty of cheap flights to take in January through spring. 

Daily Hive attempted to book the deal through the Flair Airlines portal – selecting a date in March – and everything checked out. 

toronto to vancouver deal

Flair Airlines

Flair Airlines’s $69 deal allows passengers to travel with one personal item of up to seven kilograms. If you require more than that, the next tier would be an additional $27. 

If your hope was to hit the powder for prime snowboarding or skiing season, you’re in luck, as the prices are available for the majority of the winter months as well. 

toronto to vancouver deal

Flair Airlines

If you were hoping to bypass the winter season and travel during the warmer months, as you can see, the deal is available in April and May, too.

toronto to vancouver deal

Flair Airlines

Your trip to the West Coast is just a few clicks away, so be sure to capitalize on the opportunity!

