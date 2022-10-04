EventsArtsMovies & TV

The force awakens in Toronto this week with TSO Star Wars concerts

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Oct 4 2022, 5:22 pm
The force awakens in Toronto this week with TSO Star Wars concerts
tso.ca | Prashanth Bala/Shutterstock
FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE
Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Halloween Nights of Lights

Fri, September 30, 6:30pm

Halloween Nights of Lights
The Junction Street Theatre Project ft. CORPUS

Sat, October 1, 2:00pm

The Junction Street Theatre Project ft. CORPUS
Cinderella: The Family-Friendly Musical Panto

Sat, October 15, 10:00am

Cinderella: The Family-Friendly Musical Panto
The Chef Collective Toronto Battle

Mon, October 17, 5:30pm

The Chef Collective Toronto Battle
Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Calling all nerf herders! The Toronto Symphony Orchestra (TSO) will be transporting audiences to a galaxy far, far away this week during its latest film with live orchestra series.

The TSO presents Star Wars: The Force Awakens – In Concert from Thursday, October 6 to Saturday, October 8 at the Roy Thomson Hall.

With AndorObi-Wan Kenobi, and The Mandalorian delighting fans around the world on Disney+, now is a great time to revisit the beginning of the most recent Star Wars trilogy.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens tells the epic story of scavenger Rey (Daisy Ridley) and renegade stormtrooper Finn (John Boyega), who team up with legendary freedom fighters Han Solo (Harrison Ford) and Chewbacca to get information about the whereabouts of Jedi Master Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) to General Leia Organa (Carrie Fisher) of the Resistance. It’s a race against time and a battle against Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) and the First Order in Episode VII of the beloved film franchise.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a Star Wars movie without an iconic score by composer John Williams. The Force Awakens garnered Williams an Oscar Nomination for Best Original Score, his 50th nomination.

Image: Walt Disney Studios

Williams also won the Saturn Award for Best Music and the Grammy Award for Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media for his work on The Force Awakens.

And if you’re looking for something more spooky this month, the TSO is presenting Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas—In Concert on October 28 and 29.

SUBSCRIBE TO FIND OUT THE LATEST EVENTS HAPPENING IN YOUR CITY
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Daniel ChaiDaniel Chai
+ Listed
+ Arts
+ Movies & TV
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.