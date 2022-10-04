The force awakens in Toronto this week with TSO Star Wars concerts

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Calling all nerf herders! The Toronto Symphony Orchestra (TSO) will be transporting audiences to a galaxy far, far away this week during its latest film with live orchestra series.

The TSO presents Star Wars: The Force Awakens – In Concert from Thursday, October 6 to Saturday, October 8 at the Roy Thomson Hall.

With Andor, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and The Mandalorian delighting fans around the world on Disney+, now is a great time to revisit the beginning of the most recent Star Wars trilogy.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens tells the epic story of scavenger Rey (Daisy Ridley) and renegade stormtrooper Finn (John Boyega), who team up with legendary freedom fighters Han Solo (Harrison Ford) and Chewbacca to get information about the whereabouts of Jedi Master Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) to General Leia Organa (Carrie Fisher) of the Resistance. It’s a race against time and a battle against Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) and the First Order in Episode VII of the beloved film franchise.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a Star Wars movie without an iconic score by composer John Williams. The Force Awakens garnered Williams an Oscar Nomination for Best Original Score, his 50th nomination. Williams also won the Saturn Award for Best Music and the Grammy Award for Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media for his work on The Force Awakens. And if you’re looking for something more spooky this month, the TSO is presenting Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas—In Concert on October 28 and 29.