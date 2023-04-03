EventsConcerts

Iconic '80s duo Tears for Fears is coming to Toronto this summer

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Apr 3 2023, 6:49 pm
Iconic '80s duo Tears for Fears is coming to Toronto this summer
Tears for Fears (Live Nation/Submitted)
FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE
Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Join Us for the Launch of Cay Skin with Supermodel Founder, Winnie Harlow!

Fri, April 7, 3:30pm

Join Us for the Launch of Cay Skin with Supermodel Founder, Winnie Harlow!
Fashion Art Toronto Spring 2023

Thu, April 27, 5:30pm

Fashion Art Toronto Spring 2023
Jason Leong

Fri, June 30, 7:30pm

Jason Leong
Jon Pardi

Fri, November 17, 7:00pm

Jon Pardi
Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Now, this is a concert announcement worth shouting about!

Iconic ’80s duo Tears for Fears is bringing The Tipping Point Tour Part II to Budweiser Stage on Thursday, June 29.

The 22-city North American tour is also stopping in Vancouver and Montreal, and local fans can grab tickets when they go on sale Friday, April 7 at 10 am.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tears For Fears (@tearsforfearsmusic)

Tears for Fears, formed by Roland Orzabal and Curt Smith in Bath, England, in 1981, has sold over 30 million albums worldwide. The duo has released seven studio albums, including 2022’s acclaimed The Tipping Point.

The Brit Award and MTV Music Award winners are beloved for their memorable hits including “Shout,” “Everybody Wants To Rule The World,” “Head Over Heels,” and “Sowing The Seeds Of Love.”

Popular indie rockers Cold War Kids will also be opening the show.

It’s a very, very mad world out there, so treat yourself to Tears for Fears in concert this summer!

Tears for Fears

When: June 29, 2023
Time: 7:30 pm
Where: Budweiser Stage — 909 Lake Shore Boulevard West, Toronto
Tickets: Various prices. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 7 at 10 am

SUBSCRIBE TO FIND OUT THE LATEST EVENTS HAPPENING IN YOUR CITY
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Daniel ChaiDaniel Chai
+ Listed
+ Concerts
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.