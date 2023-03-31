Multi-award-winning country star Jon Pardi is finally embarking on his first-ever headlining tour around the globe, and fortunately, he’s decided to include a stop in the Greater Toronto Area.

As one of only three Canadian dates the singer, songwriter, and producer is hitting on his 2023 Mr. Saturday Night World Tour — which is also heading to the UK, Netherlands, Germany, Sweden, Norway, and many States — the Oshawa date means fans can catch the Nashville performer playing hits from his latest studio record, Mr. Saturday Night, up-close and in-person.



The artist is known for creating all of his own music from the melodies up, and also for his high-energy shows playing tunes that have been lauded as the future of the country genre, which also harken back to country’s roots with fiddle, steel guitar, and twang.

Singles off the new album, such as “Your Heart Or Mine,” continue to see Pardi blazing his own path in the industry (as Billboard hails), and follow multi-platinum, chart-topping hits like “Dirt On My Boots,” “Head Over Boots,” “Heartache On The Dance Floor,” and “Night Shift,” all off of 2016’s wildly successful album, California Sunrise.



Jackson Dean, Ella Langley, and DJ Highmax will also join Pardi as support for the Oshawa date, and at the nearby London, Ontario date the night prior at Budweiser Gardens.

Tickets are on sale now, along with VIP packages, which include things like a backstage tour, access to the Pardi Time! VIP Lounge, limited edition swag, and more.

When: Friday, November 17

Time: 7 pm

Where: Tribute Communities Centre — 99 Athol Street East, Oshawa, ON

Tickets: Starting at $61 with fees and taxes — Available via the venue