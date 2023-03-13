Top 5 romantic spots at the Art Gallery of Ontario for an unforgettable date

Date night is a special time, and whether it’s your first or your thousandth time together, you’ll want to wow your sweetheart with your passionate plans.

A unique romantic destination in the heart of Downtown Toronto is the Art Gallery of Ontario (AGO). With close to 95,000 works to discover in its collection, ranging from contemporary art to historical masterpieces, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

So invite your favourite person to meet you by the elephant at the corner of McCaul and Dundas. Here are five romantic spots at the Art Gallery of Ontario that will make for an unforgettable date.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Art Gallery of Ontario (@agotoronto)

You might also like: Welcome to the jungle: Guns N' Roses bringing world tour to Toronto

Young The Giant is coming to Toronto this spring with Milky Chance

Kidz Bop its bringing its new Never Stop tour to Toronto this summer

Looking for a brew with a view? Galleria Italia might just be the city’s most stunning spot for a coffee date. Bask in the showcase of wood and glass that stretches across the Gallery’s second level.

Not only does Galleria Italia have the best natural light for selfies and couple photos, but it serves up a variety of handcrafted espresso-based beverages and tasty treats.

Dim the lights to set the mood. Check out Icelandic artist Jónsi (yes, that Jónsi of Sigur Ros)’s installation, Hrafntinna (Obsidian).

Through sound, reverberation, smell and lighting, the artist evokes the sensation of being inside a volcano. And it just so happens to be the darkest room in the Gallery, so make sure to hold hands so you don’t get lost.

Sofa, so good

The AGO’s big brown sofas just may be the city’s comfiest couches. Take a moment to relax and be transported to the Egyptian desert, where ravens deliver sustenance. You might even see King David spying on a bathing Bathsheba.

Yayoi Kusama’s Infinity Mirrored Room – Let’s Survive Forever

It’s okay if you’re afraid of commitment! That’s why we encourage you to start small with 60 seconds of infinity, free when you reserve your timeslot for Yayoi Kusama’s INFINITY MIRROR ROOM: LET’S SURVIVE FOREVER.

Visitors will discover mirrored spheres suspended from the ceiling and arranged on the floor in the room. There is also a mirrored column that invites guests to gaze into what seems like an infinite field of silver orbs. Plus it’s a great opportunity to take Insta-worthy pics.

Stop and staircase

Every season is cuffing season for us, and master architect and designer Frank Gehry has got you covered.

According to legend, the Toronto-born Gehry designed the AGO’s iconic Allan Slaight and Emmanuelle Gattuso Spiral Staircase with uneven widths in the hopes that you and your potential significant other might bump into each other. Some may call it fate, we call it good planning.

And when your date is so stunning that you are left speechless, visit the installation of African studio portraits and let the exhibition title “You Look Beautiful Like That” do the talking for you.

If you want to enjoy the AGO year-round, pick up an Annual Pass for only $35. Pass holders are able to bring a plus one for free every Friday night from 6 to 9 pm throughout the month of March.

It’s the perfect opportunity to explore the gallery with your partner, a friend, or a family member. Make sure to explore the various items available at shopAGO and then enjoy a cocktail at the AGO Bistro.

For more information, visit ago.ca.