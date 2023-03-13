EventsConcerts

TLC and Shaggy are teaming up for a Hot Summer concert in Toronto

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Mar 13 2023, 7:07 pm
TLC and Shaggy are teaming up for a Hot Summer concert in Toronto
Shaggy and TLC (Live Nation/Submitted)
FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE
Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Mackenzie Top Peak Ski Community Contest

Sat, January 28, 12:00pm

Mackenzie Top Peak Ski Community Contest
Interactive Photo Exhibition & Silent Auction

Wed, March 1, 11:00am

Interactive Photo Exhibition & Silent Auction
TOCA's Cookie Decorating, Cheese/Wine Masterclass at The Ritz- Carlton, Toronto

Mon, March 13, 3:30pm

TOCA's Cookie Decorating, Cheese/Wine Masterclass at The Ritz- Carlton, Toronto
Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide
Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

The ’90s will always live on, especially when two of the decade’s top hitmakers join forces for a new tour rolling through Canada.

TLC and Shaggy have announced the Hot Summer Nights 2023 Tour is coming to Budweiser Stage on Thursday, June 15.

The R&B and reggae superstars are bringing fellow chart-toppers En Vogue and Sean Kingston along for their Toronto show. Tickets go on sale on Friday, March 17 at 10 am.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by TLC (@officialtlc)

TLC is a four-time Grammy-winning group from Atlanta, Georgia. The duo of Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins and Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas have four multi-platinum albums under their belt and continue to perform in honour of their former member Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes who passed in 2002. Iconic hits from the Black Music & Entertainment Walk of Famers include  “Waterfalls,” “No Scrubs,” “Unpretty,” and “Creep.”

Shaggy is a two-time Grammy winner from Kingston, Jamaica, with memorable songs including “It Wasn’t Me,” “Boombastic,” “Oh Carolina,” and “Angel.” The Jamaican Order of Distinction Commander has also appeared in films such as Game Over, Man!, portrayed Sebastian in The Little Mermaid Live! on ABC, and competed in The Masked Singer in 2022.

Fans can also look forward to hearing huge hits from En Vogue such as “Hold On, My Loving (Never Gonna Get It),” and “Free Your Mind,” And get ready to sing along to Sean Kingston’s danceable tracks including “Beautiful Girls” and “Take You There.”

TLC and Shaggy — Hot Summer Nights Tour

When: June 15, 2023
Time: 7 pm
Where: Budweiser Stage — 909 Lake Shore Boulevard W, Toronto
Tickets: Various prices. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 17 at 10 am

SUBSCRIBE TO FIND OUT THE LATEST EVENTS HAPPENING IN YOUR CITY
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Daniel ChaiDaniel Chai
+ Listed
+ Concerts
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.