3 Toronto food events to check out this week: August 29 to September 4

Summer may feel as though it’s drawing to a close, but there are still plenty of food festivals and events in full swing this week.

Here are Dished’s recommendations for food events happening in Toronto from August 29 to September 4.

This is the final week of Canada’s most iconic annual festival showcasing the very best of the nation’s food, art, music, heritage, history, and culture. The CNE is in full swing until September 5, check it out before it’s too late.

When: August 19 to September 5

Time: 10 am to midnight, except on Labour Day when the grounds are open from 10 am to 9 pm, and the gates close at 5 pm

Where: Exhibition Place

This is Smorgasburg’s first summer in Toronto. Having laid down solid roots across the US, it’s Canada’s turn to get a taste of North America’s largest, weekly open-air market. Boasting a plethora of hyper-local vendors offering a mind-blowing range of cuisines, visitors will leave full and satisfied!

When: Every Saturday from July 23 until September 10, from 11 am to 6 pm

Where: 7 Queens Quay East (at the foot of Yonge Street)

Brampton Food Truck Festival will be on for three days with 40 Food Trucks whipping up scrumptious eats from all over Canada, alongside local performers, cold beers, and plenty of eating challenges!

When: September 2, 5 to 10 pm; September 3, noon to 10 pm; September 4, noon to 9 pm

Where: Donald M. Gordon Chinguacousy Park — 9050 Bramalea Rd, Brampton