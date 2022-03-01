Toronto's biggest Latin street party is back this summer

TD Salsa in Toronto Festival is back this summer with art exhibits, free lessons across the city, and a massive street party.

The event took place virtually last year due to COVID-19 restrictions. This year, participating dance studios in the GTA will once again be welcoming students for free dance lessons throughout June and July.

On July 9 and 10, TD Salsa on St. Clair Street Festival will shut down a section of the street between Winona Drive and Christie Street to give way to dancers and performers. Even if you have two left feet, don’t worry — instructors will be around to offer everyone free lessons in salsa, bachata, cha-cha, merengue, and more.

Since it’s not a party without food, there will be loads of vendors offering Latin American cuisine and more. In addition, to live music performances, there’s also a parade in the middle of the day.

On Sunday, July 9, the event starts from 12 pm to 10:30 pm, and on Saturday, July 10, the event starts from 12 pm to 8:30 pm. So make to wear your most comfortable shoes and salsa on down to St. Clair Street. Check here for more details, scheduled events, and participating dance studios.