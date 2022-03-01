Events

Toronto's biggest Latin street party is back this summer

Irish Mae Silvestre
Irish Mae Silvestre
|
Mar 1 2022, 3:49 pm
Toronto's biggest Latin street party is back this summer
Billion Photos/Shutterstock
FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE
Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
WonderPhil's Live Magic Show at the Wychwood Theatre

Sat, March 5, 12:00pm

WonderPhil's Live Magic Show at the Wychwood Theatre
Creative Current: Lavender Creek Story Cabaret

Thu, March 24, 7:00pm

Creative Current: Lavender Creek Story Cabaret
Tori Amos

Thu, May 19, 8:00pm

Tori Amos

TD Salsa in Toronto Festival is back this summer with art exhibits, free lessons across the city, and a massive street party.

The event took place virtually last year due to COVID-19 restrictions. This year, participating dance studios in the GTA will once again be welcoming students for free dance lessons throughout June and July.

On July 9 and 10, TD Salsa on St. Clair Street Festival will shut down a section of the street between Winona Drive and Christie Street to give way to dancers and performers. Even if you have two left feet, don’t worry — instructors will be around to offer everyone free lessons in salsa, bachata, cha-cha, merengue, and more.

Since it’s not a party without food, there will be loads of vendors offering Latin American cuisine and more. In addition, to live music performances, there’s also a parade in the middle of the day.

On Sunday, July 9, the event starts from 12 pm to 10:30 pm, and on Saturday, July 10, the event starts from 12 pm to 8:30 pm. So make to wear your most comfortable shoes and salsa on down to St. Clair Street. Check here for more details, scheduled events, and participating dance studios.

SUBSCRIBE TO FIND OUT THE LATEST EVENTS HAPPENING IN YOUR CITY
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Irish Mae SilvestreIrish Mae Silvestre
+ Listed
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT