Ever craved a homecooked lasagna but had to settle for defrosting one instead? A local Toronto eatery just opened up, offering the Italian meal for delivery.

Tito’s Kitchen Lasagna Bar is located at 678 College Street but you won’t find the pasta dish there.

For those interested in grabbing a bite of some homestyle lasagna from Tito’s, it’s important to note that it’s delivery only.

It offers combination platters for one or two people, Original Tito’s Beef Lasagna and Chicken Spinach Lasagna.

Tito’s Kitchen Lasagna Bar is open Monday to Tuesday from 5 pm to 11 pm, Saturday and Sunday from 12 pm to 11:30 pm, and closed Wednesday to Friday. You can place your orders here.

