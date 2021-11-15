The Distillery District's massive Christmas tree will be lit this week

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, Toronto.

The Distillery Winter Village’s massive Christmas tree will be lit this week, (un)officially escorting the city into the holiday season.

Bedecked with 60,000 twinkling lights, over 600 giant ornaments, and two kilometres of garland, the 55-foot Silver Fir tree will light up Trinity Square at 6 pm on November 18.

“[It’s] the tallest Christmas tree we’ve ever had at The Distillery Historic District,” a spokesperson told Daily Hive.

Provided by Forests Ontario and sourced in Milton, the soaring tree was brought in on a flatbed truck and hoisted into place by a crane earlier this month.

Tickets are required for the tree lighting. Running $8 per person, each one comes with a free, three-month trial of Amazon Music as well as the option to make a charitable donation.

The tree lighting will mark the start of The Distillery Winter Village — the renamed, revamped Toronto Christmas Market.

Running until December 31, the holiday experience will feature eight curated vendor cabins, 12 food vendor cabins, and a line-up of buskers, carolers, and other entertainment.

After gazing upon the dazzling tree, visitors can stroll the cobblestone streets beneath starlit canopies, snag a picture with Santa, and check off every gift on their holiday shopping list.

The Distillery Winter Village tree lighting

When: 6 pm on November 18

Where: The Distillery Historic District

Tickets: $8 per person