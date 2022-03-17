A local Toronto initiative is bringing together Asian-led bakeries for a specially curated package featuring their delicious treats.

For a limited time only, Alice, the owner of Soft Dough Co., shared the initiative with Daily Hive.

“I curated this set to highlight Asian-led bakeries in Toronto – I’m so excited to have everyone onboard,” said Alice on her website.

“Supporting POC shops strengthens the city’s vibrant food scene, especially when they merge Asian flavours with Western desserts. I hope you like the Dream Set as much as I do!”

The set includes treats from LÀ LÁ Bakeshop, New Pie Co., Soft Dough Co., and The Night Baker.

The 2022 Dream Set features a Tiramisu, Chicago Mix and Candy Bar Mini Pies, a Black Sesame Cream Cake and Ooh Bae, Coco Pandan, Choco Butternut cookies.

It’s available for $49.95, only on March 25. Orders can be placed online.