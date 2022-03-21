Toronto’s stackt market is hosting a month-long foodie pop-up, serving delicious bao and rice bowls, customizable to your liking.

Bao Bowl is the brainchild of Toronto’s Joybird Fried Chicken and is running out of its temporary Bathurst Street storefront at the stackt market.

The menu features delicious choices like Bao Sandwiches, and Build Your Own Rice Bowl with Chicken, Pork Belly, Beef and Tofu options. They have a ton of sauces, add ons, and toppings.

Also on the menu, are beer and fresh-made cocktails to enjoy with your meal.

The pop-up will be running for the entire month of March before Joybird reopens its location in April.

Bao Bowl is available for take-out or delivery.

Bao Bowl by Joybird Fried Chicken

Address: 28 Bathurst, Unit 1-103