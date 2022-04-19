Passengers stuck in limbo as Sunwing delays continue at Toronto Pearson

Sunwing passengers continue to be met with delays as the airline deals with a network-wide issue.

Delays started on Sunday night and have persisted ever since. On Monday, Sunwing announced that they were dealing with a network-wide issue impacting boarding and check-ins. The airline has not provided an update on the outage.

The departure board at Pearson shows a number of Sunwing-related delays, as one person shared on Twitter.

Some passengers have taken to Twitter to share their frustrations. Many have said that they’ve heard almost nothing from the airline in light of the delays.

@SunwingVacay Day 2 literally stranded on a tropical island 🏝 Waking up to our 4th delay with limited communication, no signs of going home to Canada #cayococo #cuba #sunwing — Samantha Rose (@OfficialSREG) April 19, 2022

Trying to get into contact with Sunwing for the past hour, flight was rescheduled for 8:30am from the delay time of 4pm, now it’s back to 8:30am but Pearson says the flights cancelled… I just want to know what’s going on pic.twitter.com/YeVHSvsHWh — cass (@CassidyRathwell) April 19, 2022

Flight status updates at Toronto Pearson show delay after delay for Sunwing arrivals and departures. It is not clear when the airline will be back on schedule.

Sungwing said the issue stems from a third-party provider, and it is not clear when systems will be operational again. For now, they are manually trying to get passengers and flights in the air.

“Our check-in systems provider continues to experience a system outage affecting our flight operations. We sincerely apologize to all of our customers whose travel plans have been impacted,” the airline said in a statement.

“Our team has been working day and night to find alternate ways to get customers to their destination or on return flights home. We have successfully processed upwards of 15 flights manually since yesterday, with the goal to manually process as many more flights as possible today, subject to airport restrictions, curfews and any required crew reassignments.”