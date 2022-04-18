NewsCanadaTravel NewsTravel

Flight or fight: Sunwing passengers frustrated, stranded for hours amid network-wide delays

Apr 18 2022, 6:15 pm
Benoit Daoust/Shutterstock

Low-cost Canadian carrier Sunwing is currently experiencing massive network-wide delays due to a system issue.

The airline tweeted alerting all passengers travelling over the next 12 to 24 hours of a system issue that has affected boarding times and check-in.

The system disruption has left several passengers frustrated and stranded at airports across the country, many of whom have had to hurriedly book other flights to complete their trips.

One flyer posted a video showing what appears to be hundreds of passengers crowded up and waiting without any proper updates from the airline.

A few said they were taken to hotels.

Sunwing is currently responding to complainants demanding refunds.

One Sunwing customer flying from Cancun to Montreal said he booked a flight with Air Canada after a terrible experience with Sunwing, which made him lose 17 hours.

Passengers complaining on social media also say that Sunwing representatives at their respective airports have not been providing clear updates and claiming everything is fine.

