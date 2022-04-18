Flight or fight: Sunwing passengers frustrated, stranded for hours amid network-wide delays

Low-cost Canadian carrier Sunwing is currently experiencing massive network-wide delays due to a system issue.

The airline tweeted alerting all passengers travelling over the next 12 to 24 hours of a system issue that has affected boarding times and check-in.

Important note for all Sunwing Airlines passengers travelling over the next 12-24 hours: Our systems provider is experiencing a network-wide system issue which has impacted check-in and boarding, resulting in ongoing flight delays for a number of Sunwing flights. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/3jYBnZLMji — Sunwing Vacations (@SunwingVacay) April 18, 2022

The system disruption has left several passengers frustrated and stranded at airports across the country, many of whom have had to hurriedly book other flights to complete their trips.

One flyer posted a video showing what appears to be hundreds of passengers crowded up and waiting without any proper updates from the airline.

Thank you @SunwingVacay for the thousands stuck without any direction or updates for anyone #sunwing #cancun pic.twitter.com/HuIMZS2wt0 — Brianna (@briannalynn427) April 18, 2022

A few said they were taken to hotels.

We are in Cabo. Also stuck. We were taken to a hotel. Supposed to be flying out in the morning but hmmm. pic.twitter.com/ueVPN8RxoZ — Tori Capes 🇨🇦🎩✌️🌻🌎🇺🇦 (@ToriCapes) April 18, 2022

Sunwing is currently responding to complainants demanding refunds.

One Sunwing customer flying from Cancun to Montreal said he booked a flight with Air Canada after a terrible experience with Sunwing, which made him lose 17 hours.

Booked a new flight from Cancun to Montreal on AirCanada.

No more @SunwingVacay #Sunwing flights ever.

I want my reimbursement and compensation for all the hassle and for wasting our 17 hours. pic.twitter.com/Ywr9vpHuee — Rahat Yasir (@Anind0) April 18, 2022

Passengers complaining on social media also say that Sunwing representatives at their respective airports have not been providing clear updates and claiming everything is fine.

Then explain why our sunwing reps are saying that the system is working and flights are happening. — CassiaBrett (@cassiabrett) April 18, 2022