Hundreds of passengers stuck at Toronto Pearson due to Sunwing delays

Hundreds of flights have been impacted as a “network-wide system issue” hits Sunwing Airlines, causing delays up to 24 hours.

Sunwing announced on Monday that they were facing a system issue impacting check-in and boarding. All Sunwing flights headed to or from Toronto Pearson are delayed as a result.

The airline advises anyone travelling with them to check their flight status before heading to the airport. There is no information as to when the issue will be rectified.

Some passengers have tweeted that they have been stuck at the airport for nearly 24 hours.

Important note for all Sunwing Airlines passengers travelling over the next 12-24 hours: Our systems provider is experiencing a network-wide system issue which has impacted check-in and boarding, resulting in ongoing flight delays for a number of Sunwing flights. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/3jYBnZLMji — Sunwing Vacations (@SunwingVacay) April 18, 2022

With delays lasting 12 to 24 hours, frustrated travellers are trying to navigate what to do next at Toronto Pearson. According to tweets from the airport, Sunwing has provided some passengers with accommodation and meal tickets.

According to Twitter users who have been waiting on their flights home, the delays have been ongoing since Sunday with no end in sight.

We are in Cabo. Also stuck. We were taken to a hotel. Supposed to be flying out in the morning but hmmm. pic.twitter.com/ueVPN8RxoZ — Tori Capes 🇨🇦🎩✌️🌻🌎🇺🇦 (@ToriCapes) April 18, 2022

Many passengers are trying to get answers from the airline and coming up empty. Passengers are stranded all over with no word on when they’ll be able to get to their destination.

A look at Toronto Pearson’s flight status shows how far the problem goes, as flight after flight is marked as delayed.