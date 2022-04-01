FoodRestaurants & BarsFood News

10 restaurants to check out before you fly in Toronto's Pearson Airport

Karen Doradea
|
Apr 1 2022, 8:30 pm
With Canada easing restrictions for fully vaccinated travellers, visits to Toronto’s international airports have increased.

If you’ve booked a flight recently and are heading to Toronto Pearson Airport, it doesn’t hurt to know some food options, especially if you have tons of time to kill before your flight.

The airport has your typical Starbucks, Tim Hortons and Wendy’s locations, but they also have a few Toronto-based restaurants and world-renowned eateries cooking up a ton of heat in the kitchen.

Here are 10 restaurants to dine at when you’re travelling through Toronto Pearson Airport:

Vinifera

 

This Wine bar offers over 85 wines and 20 beers, local and international selections, and a small tasting menu.

Where: Terminal 3  – After security (CAN/INTL) near gate C32

Twist by Roger Mooking


Home of North American fare made with a twist, this menu features mix and match items where guests can customize their orders to their liking.

Where: Terminal 1  – After security (Canada) near gate D36 

The Hearth by Lynn Crawford

With dishes created by Toronto chef Lynn Crawford, the menu includes delicious eats like hearth-fired flatbreads, fresh salads, sandwiches and more.

Where: Terminal 1  — After security (USA) near gate F60

The Dirty Bird Chicken + Waffles Express

A Toronto staple that serves fried chicken, sandwiches and their world-famous waffles.

Where: Terminal 1 – After security (Canada) near gate D20

Smashburger

 

Known for its smashed, seasoned and seared burgers served on butter-toasted buns, Smashburger offers beef, grilled or crispy chicken, turkey and black bean burger patties for every sandwich.

Where: Terminal 3 – After security (CAN/INTL) near gate B26

Marathi

Marathi’s menu features a delicious selection of samosas, naan paninis, curry bowls and biryani, and Indian-inspired breakfast dishes.

Where: Terminal 1 – After security (International) near gate E78 

LEE Kitchen by Susur Lee

 

The menu includes traditional dim sum, “Top Chef” green curry chicken and cheeseburger spring rolls.

Where: Terminal 1  – After security (International) near gate E73/F73 

Corso Pizza and Pasta

This spot is known for its fresh-made Neapolitan-style pizza, pasta salads and antipasti.

Where: Terminal 3 – After security (CAN/INTL) near gate B29 

Boccone Trattoria by Massimo Capra

The menu features Italian eats, like pizza, pasta and paninis. They also serve breakfast and have a kid’s menu.

Where: Terminal 1 – After security (Canada) near gate D41

Acer Restaurant

Modern Japanese eats, including sushi, dumplings, noodles and curry.

Where: Terminal 3 – After security (CAN/INTL). Departures level, near gate C36 

