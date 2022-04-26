Striking workers are facing the brunt of the blame for GO Bus delays after going on strike last week.

Nearly 100 Toronto Terminals Railway (TTR) employees went on strike last week in an effort to negotiate fair wages and contracts. The workers are represented by the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 2029.

Striking workers have disrupted bus travel in an effort to have their voices heard. The union said that the TTR is not negotiating seriously.

“The Company has refused to negotiate seriously with the Union to add or modify improvements that would stand a chance of ratification,” IBEW said in a news release.

IBEW said that the workers, who keep trains running through the Union Station rail corridor, have been without a contract since December 31, 2019. They have worked throughout the pandemic without a contract.

#IBEW LU 2029 members out on a legal strike this morning outside of Union Station in downtown Toronto. Our members are the Train Movement Directors, Signal Maintenance personnel and Project staff that keep the trains running within Union Station rail corridor moving safely. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/JWVQWoRt5b — IBEW Canada (@IBEWCanada) April 20, 2022

Workers are calling out Metrolinx for using non-union staff to do their jobs, also known as scabs. The union said that this is why there are train delays.

“If you are taking a train to or from union station, you may experience delays or cancellations. Management is using a skeletal staff, who do not normally perform our work,” the website reads.

The striking workers have also called into question the narrative that the fight for a better contract is all about wages. One union member tweeted that the wage increase requested is still below inflation rates.

Day 4

– successfully triggered a last resort contingency plan for an ENTIRE line of service. Apologies to the passengers. MX is using your tax payer dollars to provide scab workers for our jobs

– Raptors won game 4!

– got sick but still doing work for our cause at home today ✊🏽 — Ryan Abcede (@RyeABC) April 24, 2022

“With no real value added to the previous memorandum of settlement that was voted down in October 2021, we were left with no choice but to commence a legal work stoppage. The Union remains committed to working with the Company to reach a fair and reasonable settlement,” IBEW Local 2029 said in a press release.

Solidarity with striking IBEW 2029 members! These workers ​have been without an updated contract since December 31, 2019. In the face of a rising cost of living, they deserve a fair & reasonable settlement. #OnLab pic.twitter.com/oPMbTrgAoX — OFL (@OFLabour) April 20, 2022

The union members have been calling on Ontario NDP leader Andrea Horwath to show her support for the strike. Federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh stopped by earlier this week.