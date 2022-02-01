Expect another three years of construction at Toronto Union Station

Commuters passing through Toronto Union Station will be met with another bout of construction over the next three years as more renovations get underway.

On Monday, Metrolinx announced the signing of the procurement for the Union Station Enhancement Project (USEP) — the next phase after the Union Station Revitalization Project that ran from 2010 to 2021.

The USEP will see the revitalization of the glass atrium, installation of overhead lighting, a new south concourse, widening of platforms, new platforms, an increase in stair and elevator access, and upgrades to the passenger communications systems. Construction will begin early this year and wrap up in late 2025.

One of the first changes to take place early this year will be the conversion of platform 20/21, which was previously exclusively used by VIA, into a shared space with GO Transit.

“The converted platform will better enable GO train service to use it while other platforms are taken out of service to be widened during future phases of the Union Station Enhancement Project,” Metrolinx says.

The platform will have three new stairways, several new PRESTO devices, and new customer communications systems providing trip information. Once complete, platforms 24/25 and 26/27 will be decommissioned to make way for USEP work, including the construction of two new platforms and a new continuous south concourse connecting the York, Bay, and VIA concourses with Union Square and Scotiabank Galleria.

The construction will require boarding adjustments for some trains at Union Station. Riders are encourages to check the GO Transit alerts webpage for updates.