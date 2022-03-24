Metrolinx increases GO Train service as more people return to the office

Metrolinx is increasing GO Train service after major reductions to schedules were introduced during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As more people return to offices and begin travelling again, Metrolinx is reintroducing services in a phased approach. This next phase will begin on April 2 and will bring back a number of services.

Lakeshore East and West commuters will be pleased by the return of 30-minute-or-better service. Lakeshore lines were reduced to hourly service over the last two years, but with more passengers showing up, Metrolinx is ready to bring back trips every 30 minutes or less, depending on the line. This will include evening and weekend service.

Metrolinx also plans to increase UP Express trips. They will add two additional trips in each direction at the end of the day to keep UP Express servicing commuters later. This will also begin on April 2.

In addition to increasing regular trips, Metrolinx announced that seasonal weekend GO Bus Route 96 trips to the Toronto Zoo will be back in service beginning May 21. This trip will be available on holidays and weekends.