A Fried Chicken Festival is coming to Toronto this weekend

Toronto can’t get enough! The third annual Fried Chicken Festival is coming back to the city this weekend.

On October 9 and 10, Street Eats Market will be hosting the annual Fried Chicken Festival at Scarborough Town Centre.

There will be a list of vendors on the two-day festival offering their renditions of the deep-fried goodness.

Hungry customers can expect to see vendors such as 6 Spice Rack, Beignet Shoppe, Cheese Headz, Cheesecake in tha 6ix, El Bosco, Golden Grill, Jerk Brothers, Los Vietnamita, and so much more, the list goes on and on.

No Thanksgiving long weekend plans? Well, now you’ve got one!

Address: 520 Progress Avenue

Hours: October 9 and 10 from 12 pm to 8 pm