This Toronto cafe offers much more than just an iced coffee

A new coffee shop has opened in downtown Toronto and it offers more than just your regular coffee and baked goodies.

Daily Ritual Cafe is located in the lobby level of One King West Hotel and Residence, 1 King Street West.

The cafe serves a list of breakfast, lunch, sweet and savoury snack menu options made fresh. They have a curated selection of Toronto-based PLUCK teas that are freshly brewed and available for purchase, fresh coffee and espresso-based drinks made from Rufino Espresso.

Akshay Shastry, Daily Ritual Cafe’s Executive Chef told Daily Hive that their menu was created with simplicity in mind. It’s a seasonal menu that features the use of local ingredients all while supporting local suppliers.

“Our customers are both local and international visitors to the hotel as well and Torontonians who work nearby. We wanted to cater to this diverse group with our cafe menu inspired by the food and beverage team at One King West Hotel & Residence and our local suppliers (like 100km Foods) and partners,” said Shastry.

But what sets them apart is their small selection of grocery items. They sell specialty cheese, meats, and pasta, and locally sourced drinks from Tonica Kombucha, FLOW Hydration, Sapsucker, and Phat Nutrition.

“We are offering a hybrid concept where our customers will not only get to enjoy a great cup of local coffee or tea but will also be able to taste and purchase wines, cheese, charcuterie, antipasto and various gourmet fine foods and gifts from local and international artisans,” said Saurabh Mehta, One King West Hotel & Residence Hotel Manager.

Shastry says that their grocery and pantry items are sourced from local and international vendors.

The cafe plans to expand its menu to offer catering and culinary gift baskets at a later time.

“One of the benefits of being located within One King West Hotel & Residence is that our opportunities to extend our offerings are limitless,” said Mehta.

“We were excited to open our cafe this fall and will be adapting our menu to have a seasonal approach to what we serve in the cafe and sell in the retail section.”

In early fall, Mehta tells Daily Hive that Daily Ritual Cafe will also launch its custom app to make ordering coffee, baked goods, and sandwiches much easier for those on the go.

In the meantime, customers can also pre-order items for pick up or delivery via DoorDash.

Daily Ritual Cafe

Address: 1 King Street West

Hours: Monday to Friday from 7 am to 5 pm, Saturday and Sunday from 9 am to 1 pm