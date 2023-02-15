The "Stranger Things" experience is coming to Toronto (PHOTOS)

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Stranger Things: The Experience is coming to Toronto and fans of the Netflix hit will get the chance to explore the mysterious supernatural world of the Upside Down.

Netflix and the global live-entertainment platform Fever have teamed up to bring Stranger Things: The Experience to Toronto, which opens at Cinespace Studios Marine Terminal in the Port Lands on March 31.

The guided experience will take you inside some of the show’s most iconic sets, including the infamous Hawkins National Lab, the Upside Down, and even come face-to-face with Vecna himself.

You’ll be transported into the storyline as your own character, becoming a “test subject” at Hawkins lab, and working together to unlock your own powers to help save Eleven and Hawkins.

After your escape, you can explore Mix-Tape, an ’80s-themed mall with Stranger Things-inspired food and drinks, a merch shop, and unique photo opportunities.

Grab ice cream sundaes at Scoops Ahoy, visit the arcade, eat a slice from Surfer Boy Pizza, or try a unique cocktail at the first-ever Stranger Things-themed bar.

Tickets start at $49 per person and go on sale to the general public starting February 21, but you can join the waitlist now to buy them in advance.