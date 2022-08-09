"Harry Potter" star coming to Toronto Fan Expo later this month

Announcements keep rolling in about guest appearances at this year’s Fan Expo in Toronto, and Potterheads might be excited to learn of this addition to the roster.

It’s been announced that Matthew Lewis will be a celebrity guest at this year’s four-day event beginning August 25. Lewis is best known for his portrayal of Neville Longbottom in the Harry Potter movie franchise.

In addition to the eight Harry Potter films, Lewis has also appeared in movies such as Me Before You and series like BCC’s Happy Valley.

On August 27 and 28, Lewis will be at the event signing autographs for $70 and taking photos for $95.

Other celebs making an appearance include Stranger Things‘ Joseph Quinn, the cast of The Lord of the Rings, Kevin Smith, and more.

Single tickets or four-day passes to Fan Expo in Toronto are on sale now.

Fan Expo

When: August 25 to August 28

Where: Metro Toronto Convention Centre

Tickets: Advance single-day tickets available from $27, four-day passes from $109, and premium packages from $149