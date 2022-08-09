Editor’s note: This article contains spoilers of Stranger Things season four.

Attention all Hellfire Club members: Eddie Munson is back from the dead, miles and miles away from Indiana. Well, sort of.

Joseph Quinn, the British actor who played the breakout character in season four of Stranger Things, is attending Fan Expo at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre later this month.

According to a press release, Quinn will be at the convention Saturday, August 27 and Sunday, August 28 to sign autographs, take photos, and chat about the hit Netflix show.

When Stranger Things season four premiered back in May, fans quickly took a liking to Eddie, the nonconformist and misunderstood metalhead with a penchant for Dungeons and Dragons. Eddie went on to make a rather worthy sacrifice towards the season’s conclusion.

Quinn joins a slew of celebs making appearances at Fan Expo this year, including Elijah Wood from Lord of the Rings, Giancarlo Esposito from Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul, and The Mandalorian, and William Shatner from Star Trek.

Tickets to Fan Expo in Toronto are still available online. If you want to meet Eddie in the flesh, now’s your chance. Grab a ticket before Vecna puts a curse on you!